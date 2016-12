Rail passengers faced disruption this afternoon after an incident involving emergency services between Camelon and Falkirk Grahamston stations.

Shortly after 4pm ScotRail announced that services were slowly returning to normal after hold ups and some cancellations to the Queen Street/Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh/Dunblane services.

However, trains are currently bypassing Camelon station.

British Transport Police have still to respond to enquiries.