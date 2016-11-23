Transport Minister to set out action and investment

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf will today update Parliament on the actions being taken to improve Scotland’s rail services and the investment being made in additional seats, carriages and services for passengers across Scotland.

Mr Yousaf will also highlight that ScotRail faces amongst the toughest performance regimes in the UK.

Ahead of the statement Mr Yousaf said: “I am committed to delivering the best possible rail service for passengers in Scotland.

“I understand how dissatisfied people are when the rail service is not what they expect and I share that disappointment. That’s why today I will outline the key actions that ScotRail are taking forward as part of their improvement plan and the details of future investment the Scottish Government is making in improving services.

“Over this year and next, we will deliver £16m of additional infrastructure improvements and an ambitious refurbishment programme across 90% of our existing trains, providing valuable work for plants in Kilmarnock and Glasgow. This will help towards services improvements in the short term, and our £5bn of investment in track upgrades, new carriages, seats and services will bring long term transformation.”