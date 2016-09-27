Train death at Polmont station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Polmont station this morning.

The incident was reported at 9.07am and officers from British Transport Police (BTP) attended with an ambulance crew.

A BTP spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.07am to Polmont railway station to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the ambulance service but sadly the person has died at the scene.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.”

It is not clear at this time whether the victim is male or female.

Scotrail say services between Falkirk High and Edinburgh will be disrupted until around 11am and trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High may be cancelled.

Scotrail has issued this customer advice:

The following services are running as booked; between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts and also between Queen St low level and Edinburgh via Airdrie and Bathgate.

Alternative transport being arranged at Stirling, Edinburgh Waverley, Falkirk High and Falkirk Grahamston but is not confirmed yet.

Passengers at Stirling can travel to Queen St high level for a forwarding train connection to Edinburgh via Queen St low level.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for the delay to your journey today. To make a claim under our Delay Repay Guarantee, visit ScotRail.co.uk/delay-repay. You will need to keep your ticket to make a claim.”

Journey updates are available at www.journeycheck.com/scotrail or by Tweeting @ScotRail.