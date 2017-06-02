Traditional regiment of Falkirk appeals for veterans’ stories

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Museum is appealing for former soldiers who served with the regiment to share their stories for a ground-breaking project.

The Museum and Regimental Association is creating a ‘living history’ archive of shared experiences, memories, documents and photographs from veterans, their families or descendants of those who served since the Korean War (1950-53).

The project, with funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), is to capture and preserve the reality of life in the Argylls – who were traditionally recruited from the Central Scotland area – for posterity through oral and video history at the museum based at Stirling Castle.

Chief executive of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, Rob Layden, said: “One of the purposes of the project is to understand what is out there, what heritage exists within the community that can be used to tell the Argylls’ story. We want to record, give advice, and with the appropriate permission use them to tell the regiment’s story both at Stirling Castle and in the Falkirk community.

“With the help of the Regimental Association, which is embedded in the Museum, we are looking for people to volunteer and to come in and help us make a record of all things Argyll-related.

“It’s about getting heritage back into the community. We want a better understanding of what resources are out there.”

If you would like to share your own, or a family member’s memories, stories, photographs, artefacts or other militaria related to the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders with the museum, email museum@argylls.co.uk, write to The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Museum, The Castle, Stirling FK8 1EH, or call 01786 475165.