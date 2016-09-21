Toys ‘R’ Us reveal must-have Christmas toys

Toy experts at Britain’s biggest toy store have unveiled their very own list of 14 Superstars, which are expected to dominate kids’ Christmas lists this year - and it’s going to be a hard-fought battle between tech toys versus popular collectibles and characters.
The must-have Superstars guide has been published by Toys ‘R’ Us, and includes everything from a £20 Shopkins Truck to a £200 Robotic Dog called Chip.
