Towns light up for Christmas

The official countdown to Christmas may not have started but excitement is already building for this year’s big festive lights switch-on events.

Every year residents young and old gather together at the foot of the famous Steeple in Falkirk town centre – and other locations throughout the area – to enjoy the spectacle of the Christmas switch on.

Good weather might not be a sure thing, especially over the winter months, but entertainment aplenty is guaranteed on the nights when the lights go on for the first time.

Town centre management has now announced the dates and details of the 2016 festive events, with full listings and times to be released on November 10.

Falkirk town centre’s switch on takes place on Sunday, November 20, at 5pm and the town will be visited by the Aviemore branch of Santa’s reindeer herd and Father Christmas himself on December 10 at the east end of the High Street.

The parade leaves the east end at 2pm and heads up the High Street to the top of Lint Riggs before returning to the east end where they will remain until 4pm.

Grangemouth town centre switch on takes place on Saturday, November 26 from 4pm in la Porte Precinct, while Santa and his reindeer will visit La Porte earlier that day between 10am and noon.

Stenhousemuir’s switch on takes place in the town centre on Saturday, December 3 from 4pm onwards and Santa and his reindeer will visit the town centre between 2pm and 4pm earlier that same day.

Denny town centre will be graced by the presence of Santa and his reindeer between 10am and noon on Saturday, December 3.

Bo’ness town centre will have its lights switched on at 5pm on Saturday, November 26 and Santa and his reindeer will be in town between 2 and 4pm on the same day.

Town centre management is looking for youngsters from Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir who want to hop aboard Santa’s sleigh during their respective festive events.

All you have to do to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is answer the following question: What was the name of Santa’s red nosed reindeer?

Send your answers, along with your name, address and contact telephone number, to Santa’s Sleigh Competition, The Falkirk Herald, 4A Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth FK3 8WX.

Closing date for entries is Friday, November 4.