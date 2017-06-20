Top honour for Aimee as she’s named Lord Lieutenant’s air cadet

A member of Grangemouth 1333 (Spitfire) Squadron has been named Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson’s air cadet for the Falkirk and Stirling area over the next year.

Flight Sergeant Aimee Broadfoot received the honour during a special ceremony at the squadron’s Central Avenue headquarters last week – the third Grangemouth air cadet in a row to be named as the Lord Lieutenant’s air cadet.

Squadron leader Jim McFarlane said Aimee was an outstanding cadet and he had no hesitation in putting her forward as a nominee for the honour.

Former Denny High School pupil Aimee, who is now studying law at New College Lanarkshire in Cumbernauld, will now have the duty to accompany the Lord Lieutenant, who succeeded Marjory McLachlan in February, on his official duties.

Aimee attended her first official visit, a service of dedication in Slamannan, last week.