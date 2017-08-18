Tony Macaroni application gets ‘pasta’ by planners

Italian restaurant chain Tony Macaroni is a step closer to coming to town after Falkirk Council granted planning permission this week.

At a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Wednesday members agreed, in the absence of convener David Alexander who declared an interest and let vice convener John McCluckie chair the meeting, to grant permission for Eskgate Ltd to build a restaurant on land to the south of 58 Grahams Road, Falkirk.

The decision means a tree will have to be removed from the area.

Councillor McLuckie said: “I don’t see anything about this plan that would lead to concern over visual impact. We only have one tree that will be coming down so I see no reason to go against officer’s recommendations to grant this application.”

There were calls to erect an eight foot high fence to screen neighbours off from the development, but it was felt the standard 6ft 6ins fence would suffice.

Italian restaurant chain Tony Macaroni has been looking at the site in Grahams Road, a former car sales outlet which has been vacant for over a decade, to open its latest premises and has been negotiating the terms of a leasing agreement with landlord Eskgate Limited and architects John Russell Partners on the design of the building for over two years.

John Russell, architect, said this is just another stage along the way for the application and now that planning permission has been granted the applicants will be able to being the process of applying for a licence for the premises.

He added: “At least there is now a chance it will happen.”

Mr Russell voiced his concern earlier this year over the time the application process was taking and there were fears Tony Macaroni would pull out because of the delays.

Back in June Falkirk Council planners recommended the application be approved under delegated powers, but it was called into the planning committee at the request Councillor Alexander.

He claimed the concerns of neighbours who objected to the development had not been addressed and there were outstanding issues concerning the future of some trees on the site.