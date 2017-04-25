Timely reminder of free parking for Falkirk shoppers

Falkirk Council is reminding shoppers and motorists it has reinstated its Free After Three initiative in the town centre.

Since the start of this month council car parks, including those in Kemper Avenue, Garrison Place, Melville Street, Weir Street and Williamson Street, have been absolutely free to park in after 3pm.

Robert McMaster, head of roads and design, said: “Free after Three is designed to encourage more support for retailers in Falkirk town centre at what can be a quieter time for shopping.

“We hope more people will take advantage of free parking in all council operated pay and display car parks which has been in place since the beginning of April.”