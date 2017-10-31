Tickled pink at support

Asda in Falkirk asked customers to support their Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now appeal and been ‘tickled pink’ by the response.

Thanks to its Tickled Pink fundraiser, more cash was raised in October.

The money will be used to help improve care and provide support and information for anyone affected by breast cancer and fund vital research to help stop women dying of the disease in the future.

Margaret Bradie, Asda Falkirk community champion said: “From a large Pink Ribbon of remembrance and parties in-store to a tombola and host of games with giveaways, it was a very busy period of fundraising.”