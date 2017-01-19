Thieves steal lead from church roof

A quantity of lead has been stolen from the roof of a church.

The lead was stolen some time between last Thursday and Sunday (January 12-15) from Laurieston Parish Church in Polmont Road.

Police Scotland say the thieves gained access to the roof via scaffolding that had been put up as part of ongoing repair work at the place of worship.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information in connection with the crime to call them on 101, or Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.