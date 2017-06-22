Thief nicks girls’ money

A heartless thief have stolen hundreds of pounds in cash as well as new equipment from a girls’ cheerleading group leaving them distraught.

Between £300-400 was taken from a box containing the Sapphire Cheer & Dance group’s new bows and water bottles, with part of the money that was nicked going to a young girl’s charity.

The group, for boys and girls, teaches children the American sport three nights a week at Hallglen Sports Centre for children aged four up to nine-plus.

The theft happened last Friday night in the car park of the centre in Islands Crescent when the box was left next to the car while coach Ashleigh Smith (22), who runs the group with Samantha Falconer (23), drove away thinking it was in the boot.

When she called the centre staff there found the bag minus all the items and money. The bows and bottles were brand new and were to be used at upcoming competitions.

Ashleigh said: “The girls are all devastated, as are we, after this. The money was for the classes, but some of it was for the Hollie Taylor Fund that the girls collected in to help that charity so they are really upset.

“The bows and water bottles have our name on them so whoever took them will know they are for little girls, which just shows they don’t care who they steal from. We are all really heartbroken and gutted.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating the theft of sporting equipment and a three-figure sum of cash, which took place in Islands Crescent in Falkirk between 9.10pm and 9.40pm on Friday, June 16.

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information about the theft, is urged to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote incident number 4544 of 16 June. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Hollie Taylor Fund was set up by her parents after she was diagnosed with a rare type of childhood cancer – Malignant Rhabdoid Tumour in 2013.

The charity raises funds to support research into the tumours. Hollie’s prognosis was originally thought to be terminal but just a year after her diagnosis scans showed her tumour had shrunk and she has continued to recover and lead a normal life since.