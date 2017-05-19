These Events in liquidation

A business that planned to bring top musical acts to Falkirk this summer has gone into liquidation.

Customers who bought tickets to the events received a letter this week informing them that company These Events Limited – a Rosyth-based business – had ceased trading.

They were also told liquidator Kenneth Pattullo of Begbies Traynor had been appointed on May 11 and a notice calling a Meeting of Creditors was issued with the letter.

Two concerts at the Falkirk Stadium – The Hands Up and Studio 54 festivals on June 3 and 4 – were to be headlined by iconic acts the Happy Mondays and Gloria Gaynor.

However, the gigs were cancelled on May 10 because of licensing and financial problems.

A spokesperson for organisers These Events at the time said: “It is with much regret that we have to cancel the above events.

“We endeavoured to bring something new and exciting to Falkirk and have failed due to licencing difficulties and subsequent financial problems.

“All ticket purchasers have been contacted directly via e-mail and any further enquiries should be directed to theseevents2@gmail.com.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “No competent licence application was received.

“The company attempted to apply in April but had not provided the information required for the council to consider whether to grant the licence.

“Written advice was given of what was needed but no subsequent application was made.

“There is no difficulty with the council licensing events of this kind and it has done so for many similar events at the Falkirk Stadium in the past.”

Begbies Traynor has been approached for comment.