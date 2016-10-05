The wedding of Larissa Lawrence and Robin Ryan

Larissa (31) comes from Falkirk and is a full-time mum who works part-time for Studio 10. Robin (31) also comes from Falkirk and is an offshore worker. The couple live in Larbert with their three children Sophie (10), Ashton (5) and Lucas (3).

HOW THEY MET: Larissa and Robin first set eyes upon each other when they were pupils at Graeme High School and met up again some years later one Valentine’s Day.

THE PROPOSAL: Robin proposed to Larissa when the couple were down in Surrey on holiday at Robin’s uncle’s house.

THE WEDDING The couple were married at the Mansfield Traquair in Edinburgh on August 6. There were 85 guests during the day and 160 at night for an amazing wedding that Larissa called absolutely perfect.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Robin’s best man was son Ashton, while Larissa’s bridesmaids were daughter Sophie, sister Michelle and friends Kirsty and Michelle, with flower girls Sofia and Elyse.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple had one week honeymoon in Dubai to themselves then a two week “familymoon” in Dubai with their children.

THANKS: Larissa thanked both mums and her bridesmaids for making her big day so special.