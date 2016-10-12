The wedding of Karen Clark and Byron Schulz

Karen (38) comes from Bonnybridge and is a pensions manager, while Byron (40) comes from Denny and works for Central Demolition. The couple live in Dennyloanhead with their sons Mason (10) and Zander (8).

HOW THEY MET: Karen and Byron have known each other on and off for 20 years – Karen was best friends with Byron’s sister at school.

THE PROPOSAL: Byron got down on one knee at New Year and asked for Karen’s hand in marriage.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on September 17 at the Old Churches House in Dunblane with 40 guests during the day and 70 at night. “We had a great day,” said Karen. However, the Old Churches House is next to Dunblane Cathedral and a couple of wayward guests attended a wedding there instead, eventually realising their mistake and heading to the correct ceremony.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Byron’s best man was best pal Alan, while Karen’s bridesmaids were her cousin Tracy and best friend Ursula, Byron’s sister.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple are planning to have a “familymoon” with their children next year.

THANKS: Karen thanked her gran Catherine, her Uncle William and wedding photographer Kelly McNie.