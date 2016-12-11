The lights shine bright in Airth and Camelon

The festive season is now officially up and running in Airth and Camelon after both villages flicked the switch on their Christmas lights last weekend.

Airth’s massive Christmas tree was illuminated for all to see by Airth Primary School primary one pupil Logan Graham, with help from head teacher Morag Carson.

Meanwhile Camelon’s epic Winter Festival saw brightly lit Christmas decorations and lanterns come to life and parade throughout the streets.

Crowds enjoyed some top notch entertainment at both events and joined in with some heartwarming Christmas carols.