The Enchanted Forest sweeps the board at awards

Scotland’s premier sound and light show, The Enchanted Forest, has swept the board at this year’s Scottish Event Awards, picking up three titles at the annual awards ceremony this year held at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow including the prestigious Chairman’s Award.

A three times winner of Best Cultural Event at The Scottish Event Awards, the Pitlochry based sound and light show has now added Best Large Event to its accolades, fighting off stiff competition from fellow nominees Edinburgh’s Christmas, The Royal Highland Show, Spectra Aberdeen’s Festival of Light and Virgin Money Street of Light to take the title.

It’s marketing agency, Volpa, scooped the title for Best Event Marketing & PR Strategy, the third time they’ve taken that title in the history of the awards.

However the cherry on the top of the cake came at the end of the evening when the team were announced as winners of the prestigious Chairman’s Award, chosen from amongst the 29 category winners.

Derek Allan, producer of The Enchanted Forest commented: “Last night was really an amazing evening. Not only did we find out just before the awards ceremony began that this year’s show, Shimmer, had sold out of all tickets making it the fastest selling show ever, to win three awards on the evening was unexpected and simply fabulous.

“It’s testimony to the hard work and input from the Pitlochry community that have made The Enchanted Forest such an amazing success and when you see it holding its own on a national platform alongside some of the nation’s biggest events, it’s a real moment of pride.

“Perthshire, as a region also did very well on the night with awards picked up by Blair Atholl Estates, Volpa and Horsecross Arts too. All in all, it was a very good evening for the region and its cultural event offering. Very fitting for the plans for Perth’s UK City of Culture Bid.”

Record breaking visitor numbers have continued to fuel the success of The Enchanted Forest which is now firmly recognised as a major driver of tourism for Scotland.

The event’s international profile has catapulted the Victorian town of Pitlochry onto an international stage and press coverage around the globe attracts visitors from around the world to the sound and light spectacle which humbly has its roots firmly planted in the nearby forest of Faskally Wood.

The Enchanted Forest is once more headed up by the multi-award-winning creative team of Derek Allan as producer and creative director, Kate Bonney and Simon Hayes as lighting designers, and RJ McConnell and Jon Beales providing sound design and composition. Additional creative expertise was provided by leading creative companies including NL Productions, Squid Soup, 59 Productions and Vision Mechanics.

The 15th anniversary show, shimmer, is currently running throughout the month of October although tickets have now sold out.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.enchantedforest.org.uk