The cost of Christmas

The beauty about traditions is that no matter the years, some things will always stay the same: Christmas carols, mince pies, mulled wine, trimming the tree...

On the other hand, change has already happened and affected our traditions. How? Just have a look at how much you are now paying the turkey now. What about these irreplaceable Christmas crackers?... But have you even noticed it?

Provident put together a quiz to see how much you remember spending during the past decades during the Christmas period. Be prepared to be blown away by the prices difference: Christmas is still the same but in a more expensive version.

Cliff Richard said that Christmas is ‘a time for giving’ in the song Mistletoe and Wine – it’s a period where we all feel more charitable. The average person donated £147.84 to charity back in 2004, but how much did we each donate on average during 2014? Not to worry, this is a good increase: Christmas Spirit still exists since we each gave £285.

Most of us like a little drink at Christmas time – it’s a chance to relax and unwind while you’re off work. In pubs across the country, the average price of a pint of lager in the UK is currently £3.31, but how much was the average pint back in 1990? We are unfortunately not bearing good news as the price of a pint has almost tripled over the last 25 years! It was only £1.19 in the nineties.

Although certainly better than a fake one, buying a real Christmas tree can be a little pricey. Last year, a Norway spruce cost around £45 in the UK, but how little might the same tree have cost back in 1993? It’s no surprise that a lot of people prefer fake trees when the price 23 years ago was £6.99.

Find out more by taking the quiz here:

