The Braes Blethers now on Facebook

Locals in the Braes can keep up-to-date with all the local chatter and gossip with the launch of a new Facebook group – Braes Blethers by two local working mums.

Lindsay Porter (43) and Fiona Hague (46) from Maddiston came up with the idea of the new group while having a blether and Braes Blether was launched last month.

Lindsay said the group attracted nearly 300 visits on their first day. She added: “Fiona was at one of my yoga classes and we had a brainstorming session to create a community forum for sharing ideas and views for the benefit of the community.”

Fiona (46) added: “We are really pleased with how well it has been doing already with lots of people getting involved and having a look. They are already showing real community spirit.”

Lindsay added: “We hope people will post all kinds of useful information about the local community.

“We are delighted with the success so far.”