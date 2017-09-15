The amber nectar proves to be liquid gold for seller

A rare bottle of whisky from a former Falkirk distillery has fetched nearly £1000 at auction.

The amber nectar, which Scotland is famous for the world over, proved to be liquid gold for 72-year-old Robert Paul from Falkirk.

He bought a bottle of a 1965 Rosebank 28-year-old lowland single malt 24 years ago for just £58.75 and kept it believing that one day it would be worth a lot more.

His prediction was right and on August 31 the bottle was sold for £900 to an online buyer at the Thomson Roddick auction house in Edinburgh, making a £841.25 profit on his original investment.

Robert, a retired civil servant, said: “It was something I kept all those years thinking it would be worth a lot more than I paid for it someday and so it proved.

“I still had the certificate of authenticity and the receipt and it was bottle five out of only 180 that were made by Rosebank.

“I wanted to let people know about the sale because maybe they have an old bottle from Rosebank lying around the house that they can sell for a good price these days as whisky like this is quite sought after, especially in the likes of China.”

The most expensive bottle of whisky ever sold was a Macallan 1946 which went for $460,000.

The bottle of single malt whisky in a LaliqueCire Perdue decanter was sold in 2010 at an auction, with the proceeds going to charity. The whisky is said to be one of the best ever released and a “classic” Macallan.