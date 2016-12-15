Thank you for saving my boy’s life – twice

A grateful mum said that every day she remembers the donors who gave her younger son a second chance at life.

Rory Wilson had two liver transplants in 2015.

Now he has made such a remarkable recovery that he is back playing sports. This week he heard that he has been selected for the Team GB basketball squad at next year’s World Transplant Games in Malaga.

But it was a different story for the Carronshore family at Christmas 2014 when the 6ft 11ins teenager was gradually becoming weaker and unable to take part in normal activities.

Mum Donna Dunlop (53) said Rory had been diagnosed with ulcerative coelitis while a pupil at St Mungo’s High School.

She said: “Six months later he became ill with primary sclerosing cholangitis which affects the liver. We thought it came out of the blue but apparently the two conditions are often linked.

“Some people can have it most of their adult life before needing a transplant but Rory’s case was progressive.

“In February 2015 he went into hospital for a regular appointment and didn’t come out for 14 weeks.”

Rory, now 20, had his first transplant on April 15 in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but sadly his body began to reject the organ and he contracted septicaemia.

Shop worker Donna added: “He was put on the super transplant list and within two days he was very lucky when another suitable liver became available. Since then he hasn’t looked back.”

Rory, who is currently studying on a pre-apprenticeship course at Cardonald College in Glasgow, quickly built his strength up with gym sessions and is back training with Falkirk Fury basketball team. He is also turning out regularly for the 2nd XV at Falkirk Rugby Club.

His delighted mum said: “The change in him is unbelievable. During his time in hospital I never wanted to leave his side and didn’t come home for almost four months.

“It affected us all, particularly his brother Ewen (22), but thankfully it’s all behind us.

“But there isn’t a day goes by that I don’t remember both donors and their families. Although the first liver was rejected, it gave them time to find him a suitable one. Rory can now look forward to living his life and it’s all thanks to them.”

Rory said he was delighted to learn of his selection for the games and is looking forward to taking part in training sessions and the competition itself.

He said: “It was a scary time when I was in hospital but after the second transplant, even though I’d just had major surgery, it felt that I had a totally new body.”

To find out more about organ donation, visit www.organdonationscotland.org.