Tesco staff to Rock the Shop for charity

Tesco colleagues in Scotland are preparing to hold their own mini-festival to raise funds for the National Charity Partnership, a partnership between Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Tesco.

Over the weekend of September 30 to October 2, the nationwide ‘Rock the Shop’ fundraiser will see Tesco’s 300,000 colleagues across the UK raising money to help improve the health of the nation.

Colleagues will raise funds during the Rock the Shop weekend by competing in fundraising activities such as flash mobs, lip sync battles and fancy dress competitions.

Customers are being asked to dig deep to show their support, as colleagues aim to raise £30 million by 2018 for the National Charity Partnership. So far, Tesco colleagues have raised more than £12.6 million since its launch in January 2015, with an estimated £8.9 million generated through store fundraising alone.

Store colleagues and customers in Scotland have contributed £1.05 million to that total, thanks to their fundraising activities and the generosity of Tesco’s customers.

Through the partnership, Tesco is working with Diabetes UK and the BHF to tackle two of the UK’s biggest health issues – Type 2 diabetes and heart and circulatory disease. Type 2 diabetes can double a person’s risk of developing heart and circulatory disease and both conditions can lead to other health problems, but they are largely preventable. Around 4.2 million people in the UK are currently living with Type 2 diabetes and an estimated 7 million people live with heart and circulatory disease, with many more at risk.

Lindsey Crompton, Head of Community at Tesco, explains; “Rock the Shop is a great way for Tesco colleagues to get involved in celebrating the music they love whilst also raising crucial funds for the National Charity Partnership. Together, Diabetes UK, the BHF and Tesco are able to address and make a real impact in improving the health of the nation, which is vitally important to all three partners.”

“I’d encourage customers who are in stores over the weekend to get involved and support colleagues in their fundraising, as they showcase their musical sides! It should be a really celebratory atmosphere in the store – I hope customers will embrace the fundraising fun.”

Half of the money raised by Tesco colleagues is being split between the two charities to fund their vital and ongoing work. The remainder will fund joint projects by all three partners, which aim to help people reduce their risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart and circulatory disease by eating better and getting more active.

In January this year, the National Charity Partnership launched Let’s Do This, an initiative to encourage people to change their lifestyle by setting their own health goals and providing access to motivational tips and healthy recipes.

The partnership is also working in nine areas in the UK to create events that, alongside signposting people to the Let’s Do This website and online goal setter, will inspire more than 500,000 individuals to eat better and be more active. Beat the Street – a seven-week walking challenge – and holiday lunch clubs for families will be delivered in a further six areas to support over 200,000 people to move more and eat a healthier diet.

In Scotland free, fun events and programmes are being delivered in West Dunbartonshire. The delivery of holiday lunch clubs and Beat the Street are also set to inspire over 33,000 individuals in North Lanarkshire alone to eat better and get active.

For more information about the National Charity Partnership’s Let’s Do This campaign, visit lets-dothis.org.uk