Telling the story of ‘my kind of town’

The organisers of next month’s Falkirk Storytelling Festival are calling on budding writers to enter a contest on the theme of “my town”.

There are prizes (and glory) up for grabs, and the 300 words or less entry doesn’t have to be about Falkirk – although many may find that an attractive choice.

The age groups are 11 yrs and under, 12 to 17 and 18 and over, and you can either submit your work online or hand it in to the Help Desk at Howgate Shopping Centre.

The competition is promised to be “a level playing field”, as the stories will be “anonymised” before they go to be marked by the judging panel.

The winning entry in each age category will be awarded the accolade of Falkirk Storytellling Festival Short Story Champion 2017, and receive a mounted output of their work courtesy of Eden Consultancy Group, and a £50 Howgate Gift Card.

The winners will also each receive a pair tickets to a Falkirk Football Club home game.

You’ll find an online link for your story at http://falkirkstorytelling.com/competition-2-2/

The Festival itself runs from September 21 to 24, with a busy programme of events and acitivites to suit all ages,

It includes everything from folk music legend and Falkirk Bairn Brian McNeill (of Battlefield Band fame) to multi-award winning Scottish crime author Christopher Brookmyre and Falkirk-born author Alan Bissett (bringing his hilarious sell-ouit Fringe hit “More Moira Monologues” to Falkirk).