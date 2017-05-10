Teenager missing since Monday

Police are appealing for help to trace a 15-year-old who has been missing for two days.

Dylan Hunter was reported missing on Monday and was last seen in the Wellside Place area around 5.30pm that day.

He is described as white, 5ft 4in, of slight build, with a local accent, brown eyes with light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey jogging bottoms, black and grey Nike trainers and a black baseball cap.

Dylan may be in possession of a silver BMX bike and has links to the Laurieston, Maddieston, Carronshore and Bainsford areas.

Anyone who may have seen Dylan since this time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2932.