Teen took live grenade home

A live World War Two grenade found in woods was taken home by a teenage boy before the bomb squad exploded it to make it safe.

The explosive device was discovered in a wooded area near Cobblebrae Crescent at the locally named Coo Park in Bainsford last Thursday afternoon.

Residents heard the massive explosion just after 1pm when police and the Royal Logistics Corps were called out to what turned out to be a WWII hand grenade.

It was found by a teenager who was digging for worms in the woods to use for bait for fishing in the nearby River Carron – a popular pursuit of many local youngsters and adults alike from the Bainsford and Langlees areas, as well as from across the Falkirk district.

It is the third known report of a WWII explosive being found in the area. In June 2015, Stuart Wright from Langlees was fishing on the Carron when he pulled his line out of the water and found that he had a grenade hooked on the end of it.

And back in June 2005, another young boy, Scott McRoberts, found one in the woods while again digging for worms and also took it home before police evacuated 24 houses that day.

On this occasion, a workman from a nearby housing development said just after the detonation: “The Royal Logistics Corps bomb disposal told me it was a hand grenade and they would only be ten minutes. Then two minutes later I heard the bang.

“They set it off in the bushes.”

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “This is the third one found over there and they have all been live.

“It’s quite scary to think kids are taking these things home, obviously not really knowing what they are. Imagine the fright you would get if your kid walked in the door with one of them?”

Police Scotland has issued safety advice for anyone who may find an unexploded device.

Their spokesman said: “The discovery of unexploded ordinance is rare, but on the occasions these do occur, we would urge members of the public who find the items to remain calm, contact 101 to report the matter and then take themselves to a safe distance from the area.

“Under no circumstances should anyone other than trained Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit personnel attempt to handle or remove an unexploded object.”