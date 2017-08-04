Teen charged with school vandalism

A 13-year-old has been charged with the vandalism of a school nursery last week.

The damage took place some time between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning at Carron Primary when benches in the playground were broken and windows on a play house were smashed.

Other wreckage included felt being ripped from the roof of the play house, a storage container cracked and broken drink bottles strewn across the small playing areas.

PC Chris Morrison from the Larbert Community Team said: “A 13-year-old local boy will be the subject of a report regarding this charge. Thank you all for sharing and commenting on the original post which has ultimately led to the detection of this crime.”

Parents and children from the school and Carron community all rallied to repair the damage done to the school on Monday, organised on the Carron Primary Parents Facebook page.

Buildbase and B&Q both donated materials for repairs.

