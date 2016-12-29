Teacher is nominated for award

A teacher in Falkirk has been nominated for a national award after changing the way deaf children are integrated in local schools.

Catherine Finestone, who is head of Windsor Park School and Sensory Service in Falkirk, has been revealed as a finalist in the Leadership in Education Award at the national Signature Annual Awards.

Catherine has been involved in deaf education for more than 40 years and in her current role for 17 years promoting sign language and providing support to children and families.

The experienced teacher is also head of the Falkirk Peripatetic Service for Hearing Impaired and Visually Impaired Children, which supports children from diagnosis to school leaving age. The organisation currently supports 163 hearing impaired and 135 visually impaired children.

Catherine said: “It is an honour to be nominated and for the schools and the staff to be recognised.”