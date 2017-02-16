Takeaway pays for a day at Strathcarron

There was a lot of love in the air on Valentine’s Day at Strathcarron Hospice as cash raised in memory of a popular businessman was presented.

The Four in One raised more than £13,000 – the cost of running the vital service for people with terminal illness for a full day – through donation boxes in their shops.

The firm’s founder Harry Dhillon, who passed away in October 2015 following a seven-year battle with cancer, was given “incredible” support at Strathcarron.

It was a poignant occasion at the hospice on Tuesday (Valentine’s Day) for the cheque handover as it would have been Harry’s 60th birthday.

Son Amrit Dhillon, managing director of the company, said: “During dad’s illness the support we received from Strathcarron was incredible. They offer a full range of services to patients at home and all at no expense to the patient.”

Strathcarron fundraiser Claire Macdonald said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of all at Four In One; this gesture of love is so greatly appreciated by both the staff and patients at the Hospice and has made such a difference to the lives of many. Harry was a very special gentleman.”