Syngenta’s big donation to Strathcarron

Youngsters and coaches from Syngenta Juveniles Football Club held an event at Strathcarron Hospice with the aim of donating a day’s worth of food.

Such was the success of the fundraiser, co-ordinated by the club’s Lorna Rooney, and thanks to donations from all the teams they were able to hand over a week’s worth of food.

The young players also collected £250 from the ‘Bring a £1 to training night’ which was also handed over.

A club spokesperson said: “This will become an annual event as the club will strive to support this wonderful charity in the special work it carries out for terminally ill people in the local community.”