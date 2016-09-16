Survey reveals 40 per cent of people unhappy with job police are doing

For the first time in its three year existence Police Scotland went online to seek the views of people it serves and protects.

The public consultation, Your View Counts, was moved to a digital platform to allow the police to reach a much wider audience than ever before and ensure everyone could have their say.

There has already been a good response according to a new Police Scotland report, however some of the findings call into question the confidence the public has in the force to get the job done or even take heed of concerns raised.

During the first quarter of 2016, from April 7 to June 30, 10,075 Your View Counts surveys were completed throughout Scotland, with 760 responses, 7.5 per cent of the total, received from the Forth Valley area.

n While 212 people (27.9 per cent) said they had high confidence the police would respond to their concerns, 160 people (21.1 per cent) had low confidence and 96 people (12.6 per cent) had very low confidence in their police officers.

n 250 people (59.4 per cent) said they were satisfied with the job the police had done for their local area.

n However, 171 people (40.6 per cent) said they were not satisfied.

n Only 217 people (28.6 per cent) said they felt safe when the police were seen in their area.

n While 383 people (50.4 per cent) said they felt reassured, there were still 141 people (18.6 per cent) who felt “concerned” by their presence and 33 people (4.3 per cent) who actually felt “tense” when police were in the vicinity.

n The majority of people – 436 (57.4 per cent) – who took the survey admitted they did not know how to contact their local policing team.

Police Scotland said the survey shows they are moving in the right direction.

Chief superintendent Stephen McAllister, divisional commander for Forth Valley, said: “I would firstly like to thank all of those who participated in the Your View Counts survey, as these responses play a vital role in shaping how we police the Forth Valley region.

“It is really encouraging to see that almost 60 per cent of those who responded were satisfied with the service we provide, but we cannot be complacent and must continue to strive to provide the highest standard of policing to our communities.

“We also appreciate the constructive criticism and concerns the public have voiced through Your View Counts and I want to reassure everyone that these will all be taken into account as we move forward.

“Police Scotland is committed to improving engagement with communities and through a number of channels we will look to continue our dialogue as to how we can appropriately meet the needs of the public.”

The survey also identified Forth Valley’s key policing priorities as anti-social behaviour, home break-ins, drug dealing, violent crime and child abuse.

National priorities were counter terrorism, violent crime, drug dealing, serious organised crime and child abuse.

The Your View Counts consultation is open all year and people who have given their views can do so again if they feel their views have changed.

Visit www.scotland.police.uk/yourviewcounts for more.