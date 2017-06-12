Support available every day for Scottish carers

With three quarters of a million Scots in a caring role, National Carers Week 2017 is all about helping each other.

The national awareness week, which starts on June 12, is themed ‘Building Carer Friendly Communities’.

In Scotland there are an estimated 759,000 people (16+) with caring responsibilities which equates to 17% of the population.

NHS 24’s service Care Information Scotland is supporting National Carers Week by highlighting the range of support which is available to people across the country, whatever their caring role.

From information about groups and drop in centres in your area, to money advice and ideas about looking after your own health and wellbeing – Care Information Scotland is a central point to help guide you through the maze of resources offering comprehensive, accurate and up to date information.

If you look after someone, need care yourself or are planning for your future care needs, you can get the information and advice you need from Care Information Scotland.

The service is managed by NHS 24 and it’s Head of Health Information Services, Lynne Huckerby. Lynne said: “Helping people find the right information and support they need is a great way for us to build and celebrate our carer friendly communities. Care Information Scotland is available for everyone who has caring needs or responsibilities and the website includes the option to save the information that’s relevant to you in one place so it’s easier to access every time you visit the site. People can also use webchat or call 0800 011 3200.”

Visit Care Information Scotland here http://www.careinfoscotland.co.uk/