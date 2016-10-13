Support after garden hit by vandals

A community has rallied round to restore a sensory garden which was targeted by mini-terrors earlier this month.

Staff and volunteers at Forth Valley Sensory Centre have been overwhelmed by the support since news broke of the vandalism, which included graffiti on walls and slabs broken.

A spokesperson for the Camelon centre, which is adjacent to the Mariner sports centre, said: “The response from the local community has been amazing. A number of local people, organisations and companies have also pledged support and help to rebuild the garden. A fund to raise £1500 has been started and the details are on the Centre’s Facebook page – @FVSensoryCentre.”