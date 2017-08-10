Sun shines for Sophie and Bonnybridge

The rain knew better than to hang around too long during Bonnybridge’s first Gala Day in 15 years.

It was sun and fun for most of Saturday and when former local councillor Linda Gow crowned Antonine Primary School’s Sophie Guyan in Duncan Stewart Memorial Park the cheers could be heard in neighbouring Denny.

Queen Sophie could not have hoped for a better turnout as hundreds of residents young and old enjoyed the day they have been waiting such a long time for to the fullest.

The Gala committee stated: “The parade had committee members in tears. What a great crowd came to watch and cheer. Thank you to everyone who supported the day – businesses and community alike, we couldn’t have done it without you.

“Thank you to everyone who came down for the festivities, we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

While no one broke the world welly throwing record – Councillor Billy Buchanan’s £1000 is safe for at least another year – there were a number of awards handed out, including Best in Parade for Daniel Beattie and the Retired Queens’ Trailer, Best Decorated Street for Foxdale Avenue’s Marvel Theme and the Broomhill Inn team won the tug o’ war.