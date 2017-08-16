Summer food project helps Falkirk children in need

Have your say

Children and young people are receiving vital food during the school holidays thanks to a council-led summer initiative.

Falkirk Council is providing funding to help families on low incomes to ensure youngsters get fed when they are not receiving free school meals.

It comes after reports that many families who are eligible for free meals during term time struggle to feed their children during the holidays.

A number of other organisations are involved, including the Children’s Commission, Falkirk Foodbank and Falkirk Community Trust.

The Summer Food Project delivers food to families in need via the food bank and also provides food to young people, as well as supporting holiday clubs to add food into the activities they run.

Twelve community centres and churches are providing food at various times during the holiday.

Falkirk Community Trust and community-based clubs have been able to add lunch to their summer activities.

So far this summer over 260 children have been helped.

The Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland has said that children’s ability to learn when they return to school can suffer if they haven’t eaten regularly during the school holidays.