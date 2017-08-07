STV stars urge people to step out for charity

Beatson Cancer Charity has recruited the support of two STV personalities to encourage people to take part in its annual sponsored 10k walk.

STV’s showbiz reporter Laura Boyd, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in 2009, and Live at Five TV presenter David Farrell, are appealing to everyone who has been touched by the wonderful support provided by Beatson Cancer Charity, to go ‘Off The Beatson Track’ on Sunday, August 27.

To launch the event, Laura and David were joined by P1-6 school pupils from Glasgow Academy Prep School and the charity’s first ever mascot, Bella Beatson, who all sported their brightest yellow attire and donned their walking shoes as they paid a visit to The Beatson in preparation for the big event.

Laura and David will join thousands of Beatson Cancer Charity supporters, current and former patients of the Beatson West of Cancer Centre, their friends and family and many more as they walk through the West End of Glasgow in their cheerful, sunniest yellow fancy dress outfits to raise money and show their support for all those who have been touched by cancer.

Laura said: “Having been diagnosed with cancer myself eight years ago, I have witnessed first-hand the amazing work Beatson Cancer Charity does to help and support patients at the times they need it the most. It’s an incredible organisation and I’d like to encourage everyone to do what they can.”

The six and a half mile walk on fully accessible paths will start and finish at Riverside Museum and take in some of the iconic sights of Glasgow’s West End including The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

All funds raised from the event will help the charity provide a comprehensive range of patient and family support services including patient wellbeing and complementary therapy services and also provide specialist staff posts including nursing, radiography, physics and research based staff as well as funding enhanced medical equipment.

To secure a place, visit www.beatsoncancercharity.org call 0141 212 0505.