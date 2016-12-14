Students go walkies for dog shelter

A sponsored ‘walkies’ helped Falkirk College students raise cash for Bandeath Dog Shelter in Throsk.

Falkirk campus-based NC Administration students walked around The Helix and Callander Park to raise more than £770 for the shelter.

The fundraisers – Rachel Reid (48) from Falkirk, Zoe Day (19) from Falkirk, Emily Burnett (18) Falkirk, Sam Johnston (24) from Grangemouth,

Asim naeem (21) from Falkirk and Anne Marie Spawton (32) from Polmont – also sold tickets for a guess the number of sweeties in a jar and a prize winning tombola.

The money will go to essential supplies for the shelter and also for some toys and agility equipment.

Sam Johnston, said: “This started off as an important part of our course, but the more we found out about the shelter, the closer it became to our hearts. It was great to come down and hand in the cash we raised and see what they do and the dogs, at first hand.”

Anne Vines, Kennel Keeper at Bandeath, said: “The generosity of the students has been amazing. I’ve been looking to get new exercise and agility equipment for the dogs and this will certainly contribute greatly.”