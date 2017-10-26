Street of fear: ‘When I go out I feel like there’s a target on my back’

Residents in once quiet Bonnybridge street say they are living in fear and are afraid to leave their homes.

Last week The Falkirk Herald reported on the anti-social behaviour which has blighted the Ure Crescent area of Bonnybridge for several years. This week more residents came forward to give their own stories and all accounts point to one family in particular.

None of the people who spoke up wanted to be named for fear of reprisals being carried out against them and their property, highlighting the level of fear in the street, which is now patrolled daily by police.

One resident said: “In one month I think the street had 39 visits by officers. It’s just horrendous and is going from bad to worse – when you walk out the door it’s like you’ve got a target on your back.”

The family allegedly at the centre of the anti-social behaviour problems in Ure Crescent got in touch with The Falkirk Herald this week to give their side of the story.

Speaking on Wednesday, the mother, who did not want to be named, claimed she and her children were being singled out and they were actually the victims in this case.

