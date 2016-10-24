Stop your Halloween from becoming a real life Fright Night!

Halloween and Bonfire Night are perfect holidays for all the family to enjoy, with plenty of firework displays and trick-or-treating trips, but unfortunately this means that homes are more at risk of burglaries and thefts due to more people being out enjoying the events of the season.

Statistics show that Halloween is the worst holiday of the year for vandalism, with malicious damage to homes increasing by 160%; Bonfire Night comes the next in line, highlighting the high level of risk to our homes during this period.

With this in mind, Yale has put together its top tips to protect our homes and belongings to avoid a fright this Halloween!

Double check all locks are secure:

As simple as this sounds, statistics have shown that 13% of people leave their front door unlocked, and a surprisingly high 33% of people don’t check that their windows are securely locked when attending Halloween or firework events. As a high percentage of burglars enter through a door, it is important that locks are up to standard and secure, particularly during this risky season. If you have external timber doors, they should be secured with a mortice lock and/or nightlatch that meets the British Standard BS3621, or if you have a PVCu door then Yale suggests upgrading the cylinder to a British Standard Kitemark TS007.

Installing alarms and CCTV:

An alarm can be a very simple way of not only alerting neighbours of a break-in, but it also acts as a visual deterrent for potential burglars. Yale has a range of easily installed wire-free alarm kits which provide a high level of security to your home, keeping your mind at rest that your home is securely protected. Alongside a CCTV system, this will form a very strong protection network against potential burglars, guarding your most at risk items including smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Protecting your sheds and outbuildings:

Although protecting your home is likely to be at the top of your security checklist, it’s also important to remember the high value of your tools and machinery kept in your shed or outbuildings, as this vulnerable area can be a main target for thieves, with statistics showing that 1 in 5 people have been a victim of garden theft or vandalism.

Yale would suggest using heavy-duty padlocks for securing your sheds, alongside anchor locks and cables for specific, high value items such as bikes and barbeques. Outbuildings should be fitted with weatherproof padlocks and an alarm system for a higher level of protection against potential burglars.

For more tips in staying this safe this season, visit the National Home Security Month website. Running throughout October, the Yale sponsored initiative has a week dedicated Yale to the spooky season, sharing simple tips and advice on keeping your family, home and belongings safe over the winter months.

For more information on Yale and their range of security products, please visit www.yale.co.uk or call 01902 364606.