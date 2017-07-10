‘Stop setting deliberate fires’

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is urging people not to set fires over the summer holiday period.

After battling hundreds of needless fires across the country last summer, the service is calling on parents and youngsters to help ensure there are no deliberate fires this year.

Firefighters will be working closely with colleagues in Police Scotland over the coming weeks to identify those responsible for deliberately setting fires.

Assistant Chief Officer Dave McGown, SFRS prevention and protection director, said: “We have a zero tolerance approach to deliberate fire raising because it puts our communities at great risk. It presents a danger to life, property and the environment.

“We will continue to work very closely with our police and local authority partners to ensure those responsible are identified and dealt with accordingly. It goes without saying we prefer to prevent fires not fight fires. We would ask parents to help us also by discussing summer fire safety with young people.”