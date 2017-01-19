‘Stasi’ comment did not breach conduct code

A councillor who allegedly aimed a Nazi slur at opposing elected members at a meeting did not contravene the Councillors’ Code of Conduct a watchdog had concluded.

SNP Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn made a complaint to the Public Standards Commissioner claiming Labour Councillor Dennis Goldie made an unacceptable slur towards her and two fellow SNP colleagues at a special meeting of the Falkirk Council Executive Committee on February 5 last year.

Mrs Meiklejohn said the insult was directed at them after a request for a recess in the meeting when Mr Goldie is alleged to have said he was “Not prepared to sit around all day and wait on yous”, before adding, “They are just like the Stasi”.

The SNP councillor felt the comment breached sections of the code relating to the general principles of respect, accountability, stewardship, leadership and openness.

Mr Goldie denied making the remark, but councillors David Alexander, Stephen Bird and Robert Spears all backed up Mrs Meiklejohn’s claim and gave evidence to the inquiry to that effect.

The council’s democratic services manager, who was taking minutes at the meeting, had also recorded the words “sit all afternoon” and “like the Stasi” in succession on his handwritten notes.

However, the council worker had attributed the comments to Mr Goldie’s identical twin brother and fellow Labour councillor Gerry, but conceded it could have came from Dennis as they “sounded very alike”.

It was also suggested that the comment could, potentially, have been made by either Councillor Gerry Goldie or Councillor Gow in the context of a conversation they were having at the time of the request for the adjournment.

Councillor Gerry Goldie and Councillor Gow both conceded that it was possible that such a comment could have been made during that conversation, but neither had any recollection of saying it, or of hearing it being said.

Commissioner Bill Thomson said in his report: “Having regard to all of the evidence and on the balance of probabilities, I concluded that the respondent did make a comment that “they are just like the Stasi” or said words to that effect, as the complainer and Councillors Alexander, Bird and Spears left the room following the granting of the adjournment.”

He added: “Both of the respondent’s (Dennis Goldie) comments were made in response to a request for an adjournment during debate in respect of a topic which was the subject of some political controversy.

“In addition, it appeared from the evidence that there was a culture of using adjournment during council meetings for tactical purposes.

“Having considered all of the circumstances, I judged the respondent’s comments to be an example of the brusque or emotive language which may occur within a political environment.

“Further, and having regard in particular to Councillor Alexander’s evidence regarding his opinion of the respondent’s comments, and the fact that no one felt it necessary to raise the matter with the convener, I was not of the opinion that the making of such a comment could be considered to constitute demeaning, abusive, or overtly offensive behaviour.

“Having considered the information that arose from my investigation, I concluded that Councillor Dennis Goldie had not contravened the Councillors’ Code of Conduct.”