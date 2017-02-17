Sports centre gets alcohol licence on fight nights

Grangemouth Sports Complex was given the green light to sell alcohol at three forthcoming sporting events.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council Licensing Board on Wednesday, members agreed to grant an occasional licence to allow the premises to have alcohol at a mixed martial arts event and two boxing matches.

The events, one run by Andrew Phillips on March 4 and two organised by Colin Green on March 18 and April 29, were only granted permission for onsales after the applicants agreed to a number of conditions put in place at the request of Police Scotland.

These requirements included all alcohol being served in plastic glasses at all three nights and all stewards on duty must be Security Industry Authority (SIA) qualified. All three events will run from 6pm to 11pm at the Abbots Road premises, with no children allowed access to the March 4 and April 29 matches.