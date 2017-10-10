Spirits soar with news of Rosebank revival

Plans have been revealed to reopen the inconic Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk.

Ian Macleod Distillers intend to resurrect the whisky, which they said was “one of the most respected and sought after single malts in the world”.

The company has reached an agreement with Scottish Canals to buy the site on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal, as well as acquiring the Rosebank trademark from Diageo.

It also intends to develop a visitor centre in the bond.

Leonard Russell, managing director of Ian Macleod Distillers, said: “This is an extraordinarily exciting project for us. To bring back to life an iconic distillery and quintessential Lowland single malt is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Mr Russell added that the company had acquired some casks of existing Rosebank and would be “releasing some truly scarce and extraordinary whiskies”.

The distillery operated on the current site since 1840 until 1993 when it was mothballed.

Bottles of Rosebank single malt are considered collectors’ items and sell for hundreds of pounds.