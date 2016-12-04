Special birthday wishes for Jean

The Queen and iconic actor Dame Julie Andrews were among the well wishers for a special lady’s 90th birthday celebrations.

Jean Whitton’s 90th birthday milestone was made even more special when she received a card from the Queen who was born in the same year, and then another one from idol Dame Julie.

Jean, originally from Grangemouth, currently resides at the Woodlands Care Home in Bo’ness where staff organised a writing activity giving her the chance to pen a letter to Her Majesty before receiving a letter and card in reply.