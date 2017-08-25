Sophie comes second in Miss Scotland

Falkirk Herald columnist Sophie Wallace was voted runner-up in the 2017 Miss Scotland competition.

Sophie, from Reddingmuirhead, who is studying multi-media journalism at Glasgow Caledonian University, was stunned when she learned she was first runner-up for the coveted title, which qualifies winner Romy McCahill for the Miss World contest.

Throughout the competition the 20-year-old was raising money and awareness for the Carers Trust Scotland.

Sophie, who is in the third year of her studies, said: “This is such a high achievement for me. I have a little crown and I can’t take it off at the moment.

“It’s been such an honour to have been in the competition with all the girls who were all phenomenal. Through entering Miss Scotland I was given a platform to raise awareness of one of our biggest social issues and I hope by coming second I can raise the issue even further.”

In third place was Olivia McPike. The final took place at Glasgow’s Hilton last night (Thursday).