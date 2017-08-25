Sophie comes second in Miss Scotland

Falkirk Herald columnist Sophie Wallace was voted runner-up in the 2017 Miss Scotland competition.
Sophie, from Reddingmuirhead, who is studying multi-media journalism at Glasgow Caledonian University, was stunned when she learned she was first runner-up for the coveted title, which qualifies winner Romy McCahill for the Miss World contest.
Throughout the competition the 20-year-old was raising money and awareness for the Carers Trust Scotland.
Sophie, who is in the third year of her studies, said: “This is such a high achievement for me. I have a little crown and I can’t take it off at the moment.
“It’s been such an honour to have been in the competition with all the girls who were all phenomenal. Through entering Miss Scotland I was given a platform to raise awareness of one of our biggest social issues and I hope by coming second I can raise the issue even further.”
In third place was Olivia McPike. The final took place at Glasgow’s Hilton last night (Thursday).
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.