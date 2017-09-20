Society celebrates the work of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Members of Falkirk Operatic Society take to the stage this month to showcase the wonderful music of Andrew Lloyd Webber for their annual fundraising show at Falkirk Town Hall.

Aspects of Andrew Lloyd Webber promises to be a great evening’s entertainment featuring musical numbers from Phantom of The Opera, Evita, Sunset Boulevard and many more.

Performances will be on Friday, September 22 at 7.30pm as well as on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm and 7.30pm Tickets, priced £12 (no concessions)from company members, secretary on 01324 637791 or from FTH Theatre Box Office on 01234 506850.