SNP minority takes control of Falkirk Council

Falkirk Council will be run by the SNP for the first time in ten years from next Wednesday.

But ahead of its first meeting following the May 4 local government election result, the new leader of the minority administration has warned the SNP will walk away from the job if a lack of co-operation by Labour and the Conservatives make Falkirk “ungovernable”.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The SNP will do the right thing by the people of Falkirk but can only achieve this if the other groups act with a degree of maturity.”

Two weeks ago voters elected 12 SNP, nine Labour, seven Conservative and two Independent councillors leaving the Nationalists three short of being able to take outright control.

In the days that have followed the three main groups have all met privately to discuss their options and agree their next moves.

While it had been widely expected a Labour/Conservative coalition would take charge of the town hall for a third time, the SNP has confirmed it did make an offer to Labour to ‘power share’ with their main rivals but their proposals were quickly rejected.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Councillor Meiklejohn said: “We thought there were ways we could work together, but it did not happen. Labour has made it clear there is not going to be any working arrangement with the SNP, but there simply has to be a working relation-ship with all groups for the benefit of the people of Falkirk district.”