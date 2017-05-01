SNP and Labour name their candidates for Falkirk seats

The SNP has confirmed John McNally and Martyn Day will seek re-election to their respective Falkirk and Linlithgow and East Falkirk Constitiencies at the General Election on June 8.

The former local authority councillors enjoyed huge popularity at the polls two years ago, Mr McNally returned with a majority of over 19,000 and Mr Day winning his seat with nearly 13,000 votes to spare.

McNally said: “We were all made dizzy by the jump from Theresa May’s decision to pour water on the idea of a second independence referendum to announcing out of the blue there is to be a general election.

“I will be seeking re-election, pledge to continue my duties in developing the foundations I have worked to achieve over the past two years and continue to fight for the best interests of each and every one of my constituents.”

Day said: “This general election is fundamental to what sort of country we want to be. We cannot let the Tories inflict deeper cuts and further austerity on Scotland.

“While the Tories are putting cynical party interests first, the SNP will always put Scotland first. Now more than ever Scotland needs a strong SNP opposition to an emboldened Tory government who think they can do what they want to Scotland and get away with it.”

Doctor Craig Martin will be bidding to win Falkirk back for Labour.

The former Falkirk Councillor said: “It’s an honour to have the chance to represent my home town.

“Only Labour can beat the SNP here and over the next month I will be putting forward Labour’s positive vision for change to get rid of this nasty Tory government and rebuild and transform this country for the many not the few.”

Joan Coombes, deputy leader of Falkirk Council for the last four years will carry the Labour challenge in Linlithgow and Falkirk East.

She said: “On June 8 families can choose between a Labour Party that stands up for the many, or the Tories who only look after a privileged few. The SNP has simply passed on Tory austerity while it focuses on plans for a divisive second independence referendum Scotland doesn’t want.”