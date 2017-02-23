Snow misery on the roads and schools closed

Motorists and school pupils have been worst hit by the arrival of Storm Doris.

Rush-hour commuters almost came to a standstill on some of the main routes across as snow fell making driving conditions treacherous.

Falkirk Council has also announced that some schools have closed.

Parents are advised to check the individual school’s websites for full details.

The current list of closures is: Beancross, Bonnybridge, California, Denny, Limerigg, St Joseph’s and Shieldhill Primaries, and Queen Street Nursery.

Police are reporting difficulties on the M876 as you go on at junction one Checkbar up the hill to the Larbert junction with several tailbacks.

The M80 is now ⛔closed northbound after junction five Auchenkilns and southbound from junction nine Bannockburn due to snow.

There is also a five vehicle crash on the B803 Slamannan to Falkirk Road near to Greengairs which has blocked the road.