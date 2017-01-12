Snow expected to continue into weekend

Severe weather are warnings still in force after snow caused road chaos in many parts of the country.

However, while neighbouring Stirling has experienced major problems - with police dealing with 25 traffic-related conditions - Falkirk district appears to be escaping the worst of the weather.

Temperatures are expected to dip to -6C in areas of the Highlands tonight while the central belt will not be much warmer with lows of -3 predicted.

The Met Office has said that up to another 20cm of snow may fall tomorrow but that is only likely over higher roads and ground above 200m, with northern and north-east Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland, expected to be worst affected.

Winds are likely to gust to 60-70mph, and up to 80mph across the Northern Isles, and some ferry sailings have already been cancelled.

Further snow is expected across on Saturday but again the worst conditions are lijely to be in the north, where 5-10cm is predicted over higher ground and 2-4cm lower down.

The Met Office spokeswoman said: “Disruption to transport networks seems likely, either due to snow or ice.

“Cold north or north-westerly winds will persist, maintaining the risk of wintry weather across more exposed north and eastern parts of the UK.”

Meanwhile, snow and ice aside, roads around the district returned to normal today after the re-opening of the Forth Road Bridge late last night.

The closure, caused by an overturned lorry, forced traffic to find alternative routes, with many commuters heading towards the Kincardine and Clackmannanshire bridges and into Edinburgh via the M9.

Added to the normal traffic this clogged up many roads in the district with police remploying tactics used while repairs were taken place on the Forth Road Bridge last year to ease the congestion as much as possible.

Have you got any snow-related pictures you’d like to share with us? Email them to editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk.