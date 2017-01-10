Slimmers bring a smile to hospital kids ward

Members of a slimming group gave a massive donation of gifts to the children’s ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at Christmas.

Over the month of December those who attend the Slimming World class in Laurieston Parish Church hall collected a host of toys and gifts for the unfortunate children who found themselves spending Christmas in hospital through illness.

Karen Graham from Reddingmuirhead, who runs the group, said everyone “really pulled together” to make the young patients Christmas a little bit better.

She said: “Normally I have a charity box for five pences and people nominate which charity to give the money to and we decided this year to help the hospital appeal.

“It escalated to people bringing in gifts and toys on top of money and there must have been at least £250 worth of gifts which was an amazing amount.

“Everyone really pulled together and took it upon themselves to raise as much as they possibly could and I’d like to thank everyone for the fantastic effort.”